Did Guy Fieri Just Screw Over Millions of NBA Fans?

When former MVP Kevin Durant skipped town to form a superteam with Golden State, Oklahoma City Thunder fans were pissed. Like, "hey, let's exercise our Second Amendment rights and shoot automatic machine guns at this guy's jersey till it explodes"-type of pissed. While the controversial move went down on July Fourth, we only recently became aware that the clown prince of culinary quests, Guy Fieri, might have played a role in Durant's defection. And, by proxy, making the rooting lives of millions of small-town OKC fans pretty sad.

In a recent interview with First We Feast, Fieri (an admitted Warriors fan) claimed that he was prodding Durant's agent, doing his best to aggressively sway the four-time scoring champ to the Bay Area: "You can ask his agent, I said it to him during the Playoffs. I even have the text. I said, 'It's coming up, I want him, you gotta bring him.' And he was laughing—yeah, yeah, yeah—and he blew me off. [Then later on] I was away from my cell phone, out on the boat, and I was able to get a signal. In came a note from my buddy: 'KD GS' and I went arghhhhhh! I went and woke up the kids."