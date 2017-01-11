Revelations From Guy Fieri's Twitter, Instagram and More

Guy Fieri relentlessly promotes his restaurants, TV shows, and wine label on social media, but for a dude who is food-world famous (though he's not without haters), it's like we hardly know the guy beyond his distinctive haircut, facial hair, and tattoos. Who is Guy, the guy?
To try to understand him better, I dove deep into Fieri's social media accounts (1.91 million Twitter followers, 697,000 Facebook fans, 251,000 Instagram followers), looking beyond his TV and restaurant promotion (as much as possible) to get a better feel for who this champion of diners, drive-ins, and dives truly is. Things got... strange. Here's what I learned in the wormhole that is Guy Fieri's social media presence.
He doesn't follow many people, but those he does reveal much about the Guy
Guy follows 141 people on Twitter, and you can separate those people generally into four groups.
Bay Area sports teams and personalities
According to his website, Fieri's hometown is Santa Rosa, CA (in Sonoma County), which explains his love of Northern Cali sports teams and personalities: @GoldenStateWarriors, @OaklandRaiders, @CelReece45 (a Raiders player), and @StephenCurry30 (a GOAT, right before Game 7 happened).
Actors and musicians
Some of these people (like Mr. Alright, Alright, Alright) have appeared on one of Guy's many TV shows: @McConaughey, @SethRogen, @ChloeGMoretz, and @RevRunWisdom. He's also a huge fan of Anchorman parody accounts: @Ch4BrickTamland and @ItsWillyFerrell. Sure! And the man clearly listens to country music: @BlakeShelton, @DariusRucker, @TraceAdkins, @TobyKeith. Not a country musician: @Questlove. Are Guy and I both Roots fans? Maybe!
Celebrity chefs
Guy's been on The Food Network for around 50 years, so he's pals with tons of famous chefs: @RichardBlais, @GeoffreyZakarian, @MichaelVoltaggio, and @AndrewZimmern to name very few. Sure, Bourdain might not love him, and New York Times food critic Pete Wells famously hated on his Times Square restaurant, but that doesn't seem to stop plenty of celebrity chefs from associating with him on social media (and appearing on his many TV shows).
A provocative fashion label
I'll admit, when I clicked on this Twitter account, I did not think they were selling clothes. I mean, look at the name (and the account's main image on Twitter!): @SkinIndustries.
He's not a Bay Area sports team bandwagon rider
He owns... tortoises?
He's probably smarter than anyone gives him credit for
And he's probably more self-aware than you think, too
He's got chef friends
... a lot of 'em
And while he has his detractors...
... he still gets plenty of love
He loves Smash Mouth, and new songs from the guy from Smash Mouth
He cares not for Marc Summers' need to be clean
Oh right, he can cook, too
He's a cool dad
Most importantly, he's probably best friends with 2 Chainz
