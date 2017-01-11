Revelations From Guy Fieri's Twitter, Instagram and More

Guy Fieri relentlessly promotes his restaurants, TV shows, and wine label on social media, but for a dude who is food-world famous (though he's not without haters), it's like we hardly know the guy beyond his distinctive haircut, facial hair, and tattoos. Who is Guy, the guy?

To try to understand him better, I dove deep into Fieri's social media accounts (1.91 million Twitter followers, 697,000 Facebook fans, 251,000 Instagram followers), looking beyond his TV and restaurant promotion (as much as possible) to get a better feel for who this champion of diners, drive-ins, and dives truly is. Things got... strange. Here's what I learned in the wormhole that is Guy Fieri's social media presence.