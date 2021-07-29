How Haejin Chun Uses Weed and Food To Create a New Type of Gathering

Haejin Chun is known for fun, flavorful infused pop-ups throughout the Bay Area. A small media mention of one of her first infused dinners in 2016 ensured that every event that followed sold out. Her events were distinguished by a uniquely welcoming, vibey energy, and they went under the production name Big Bad Wolf.

So, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and any sort of communal events disappeared from all calendars, you can imagine Chun’s existential spiral. It made her question whether this was a sustainable business, and what her purpose was when the ability to create these experiences was taken away. Then, as virtual smoke sessions and weed-friendly Zoom panels began to emerge, Chun did a double-take the first time she heard mention of Big Bad Wolf dinners come up in conversation.

“The last dinner that I did was in March of 2020, right before the lockdown, and I’m still seeing collabs and connections arise from that one dinner,” says Chun. “Someone saying that so-and-so they met at my dinner just designed their new brand logo or will be a part of some cool campaign. It showed me how much bigger this all is than I am.”

Then Chun was tapped as an expert and in-house advisor for Discovery+’s weed-infused cooking show, Chopped 420, which premiered in April 2021. A few months later, when she announced a date for her first IRL event back in the saddle, she sold out before opening registration to the general public. Her initial outreach to past attendees resulted in the sale of every available ticket. That’s what really proved to Chun that she was onto something.

“It’s about watching the ripple effect of those connections—it’s what not only brings me joy, but it’s my purpose,” says Chun. “There’s nothing more fulfilling than watching people find their tribe.”

Although, on paper, the cannabis and cuisine are the stars of the show, those elements are merely steps for Chun to get to do what she’s really good at. Looking at her journey, growing up in Southern California, cannabis was “all over.” She partook, enjoyed, and may or may not have sold eighths of flower alongside bouquets from her first job at a florist. And, yes, the influences of her Korean family, regional Mexican cuisine, and a two-year stint in Paris after college have resulted in a delicious sense of flavor and ingredients.