Tren’ness Woods-Black Is Mesmerized by Harlem’s Inimitable Rhythm

Harlem definitely has its own soundtrack—there's so much rhythm in everything. There's rhythm in the way the trees are. We have great cherry blossoms, which are one of my favorites, that sway back and forth. We have artists that are always perfecting their gift. When I walk down the street, there’s always somebody that I have to pay a compliment to. Their style is just so unique, and you have the latest trends, the latest designer accessories, automobiles. You’ll hear the latest songs, whether it’s the latest Afro beat or hip-hop. Just that mixture with the sound of traffic and the gentle rumble of the trains underground, and that juxtaposition between that and our wide sidewalks that are perfect for sidewalk cafes, it just all plays a part. When I go outside, I can feel the energy immediately. It just kind of engulfs you.

Harlem is a lot smaller than people would think, but it’s so packed with so much culture, whether it’s West African culture or southern culture through the Great Migration up north, to Harlemites that have been here for multiple generations. We have churches, multiple churches, on every block, and the architecture is just really spectacular. It’s definitely, to me, one of the most beautiful parts of the city.