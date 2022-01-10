The Best Healthy Items at Aldi to Buy on Your Next Grocery Trip

Edamame Spaghetti

I’ll admit that the color of the edamame spaghetti isn’t the most appetizing—like a mossy, swampy green. But all of that can be forgiven when you look at the nutrition facts. There are 13 grams of fiber, a whopping 24 grams of protein, and only 20 grams of carbohydrates per serving (also there’s plenty of calcium, iron, and potassium). I wouldn’t necessarily use this spaghetti with a beautiful tomato or cream sauce, but it works great as a replacement for soba or udon in soups or dressed in a spicy peanut sauce.



Peanut Butter Coconut Crisps

These cookies immediately caught my attention because they’re a combination of things I love: coconut and peanut butter. But beyond the flavors and textures highlighted in these crisps—which are nutty, snappy, and subtly sweet—these cookies only have 160 calories per a serving of eight cookies. I find I’m usually satisfied after two or four. Bonus points for having four grams of protein, three grams of fiber, and simple ingredients.



Red Split Lentils

If you’re participating in a Mediterranean diet this year, or are just looking to get more vegetarian-friendly protein in your life, make sure to pick up a bag of lentils. These legumes make for creamy soups, exciting salads, or a great replacement for rice in a healthy bowl.



100-Calorie Dill Pickle Cashews

This one goes out to all my fellow pickle lovers out there. Although pickles are a pretty healthy snack as is, the sodium content is definitely something to be weary of. These cashews deliver the same punchy flavor as dill pickles without as much salt and vinegar. Plus, each packet is only 100 calories, making it the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.



Turkey Meatballs

This is a healthy hack for shopping at any grocery store. Frozen turkey meatballs are versatile. They can be thrown into salads, soups, pastas, or even air fried and eaten as a quick snack. Turkey is high in protein but still leaner than beef, chicken, and pork—and can be just as delicious in the right dish.



Riced Broccoli & Cauliflower Blend

This easy-to-prepare side dish can be microwaved in its bag form and comes with a white cheddar sauce that will satisfy cravings for a hearty broccoli cheddar soup without the excess calories. It’s a low-carb option that can be used as a replacement for rice. Pair it with chicken, salmon, or even turkey meatballs for a meal that hits all your dietary needs.



Southwestern Style Chicken Quinoa Bowl

The frozen meal options from Aldi’s healthy line, Whole & Simple, are a delicious and stress-free option. The Southwestern Style Quinoa Bowl is made from whole ingredients and boasts tons of fiber and protein. There are a couple hang ups: there’s a lot of sodium to be aware of and a noteworthy amount of cholesterol—at 25 milligrams—too. But it’s certainly better than other frozen meal options you’ll find in the frozen aisle. If quinoa bowls aren’t your thing, there’s also noodle bowls and riced cauliflower bowls to choose from, too.