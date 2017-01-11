Food & Drink

Heinz Recalls Gravy Days Before National Gravy Day AKA Thanksgiving

turkey gravey
Vezzani Photography/shutterstock

If you were planning to douse your mashed potatoes in delicious Heinz pork gravy this Thursday, think again.

Heinz has just issued a national voluntary recall on the jarred turkey accoutrement, says a USA Today report published this afternoon. Apparently, 500 jars of Homestyle Bistro Au Jus Gravy were mislabeled "Pork Gravy," and are currently being pulled from supermarket shelves across the country.

Sold in 12oz glass jars with a December 28th, 2017 best-by date and a UPC code of 013000798907, the undercover Au Jus contains known allergens milk and soy, while the OG pork gravy does not. 

Though nobody has come forward with a complaint about the product yet, Heinz is inviting customers too lazy to make their own damn gravy to return their tarnished foodstuffs to any store for a full refund. But maybe skip the gravy this year and just eat this Thanksgiving dinner donut instead. 

