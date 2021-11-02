Helt Studio’s Chef-Worthy Shirts Are a Home Cook’s Best Friend
They may be designed with pros in mind, but they're just as suitable for home cooks who'd rather not splatter on and sweat through their street clothes in the kitchen.
For those of us who consider their cooking skills to be above average (or have simply watched enough Top Chef to at least pretend that they are), there's a certain comfort that comes in knowing you're using chef-worthy tools and ingredients. Whether it's the quality of the knives you're slicing and chopping with, the caliber of the olive oil you're frying with, or the heat distribution of the cookware you're hovering over. So, it stands to reason that you'd also want to be wearing some chef-worthy attire as you prep your feast. Lucky for you, the folks at Helt Studio are here to make that happen with their line of top-notch and stylish utilitarian chef coats.
Helt Studio was launched by a team of longtime restaurant industry vets, including both chefs and restaurant owners, who saw an opportunity to develop higher quality, less clunky apparel and uniforms for modern kitchen workers. To do that, they focused their efforts on fine-tuning designs to be simultaneously more comfortable, stylish, and functional than traditional kitchen garb. They're also using a variety of performance fabrics that repel liquid and promote cooling—two things that anyone spending hours prepping occasionally messy meals while hovering over a hot stove can certainly appreciate. In fact, the brand counts a number of notable pros as fans and customers, including Top Chef alums Shirley Chung and Silvia Barban.
And sure, Helt Studio's product line may be designed with professional kitchen workers and chefs in mind, but it's just as suitable for any amateur home cook who'd rather not splatter on and sweat through their street clothes while readying a feast. That's where it's collection of chef coats can help out.
Helt Studio currently offers five different coats and one shirt, and each is made to be lightweight and stretch-friendly, promising ease of movement and breathability. Several are fashioned with a performance fabric knowns as CrewTech, which is additionally sweat-wicking, water-repellant, and antimicrobial. Plus, they're equipped with handy storage pockets for any small tools you may need at the ready, and are more flattering than you might imagine—adding a subtle sartorial edge to your culinary exploits.
Prices for Helt Studio's shirt and coats start at $85, but right now through the end of the year the brand is offering Thrillist readers an exclusive 20% discount when you use code THRILLIST20 at checkout.
Check out Helt Studio and snag your new go-to cooking attire.