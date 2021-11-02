Helt Studio’s Chef-Worthy Shirts Are a Home Cook’s Best Friend

Chef Shirley Chung | Helt Studio Chef Shirley Chung | Helt Studio

For those of us who consider their cooking skills to be above average (or have simply watched enough Top Chef to at least pretend that they are), there's a certain comfort that comes in knowing you're using chef-worthy tools and ingredients. Whether it's the quality of the knives you're slicing and chopping with, the caliber of the olive oil you're frying with, or the heat distribution of the cookware you're hovering over. So, it stands to reason that you'd also want to be wearing some chef-worthy attire as you prep your feast. Lucky for you, the folks at Helt Studio are here to make that happen with their line of top-notch and stylish utilitarian chef coats. Helt Studio was launched by a team of longtime restaurant industry vets, including both chefs and restaurant owners, who saw an opportunity to develop higher quality, less clunky apparel and uniforms for modern kitchen workers. To do that, they focused their efforts on fine-tuning designs to be simultaneously more comfortable, stylish, and functional than traditional kitchen garb. They're also using a variety of performance fabrics that repel liquid and promote cooling—two things that anyone spending hours prepping occasionally messy meals while hovering over a hot stove can certainly appreciate. In fact, the brand counts a number of notable pros as fans and customers, including Top Chef alums Shirley Chung and Silvia Barban.

Chef Silvia Barban | Courtesy of Helt Studio