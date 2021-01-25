These Ebony Leaf Smoking Papers Are a Smooth Model for Modern Cannabis

The couple knew they wanted to produce some kind of special, all-natural, luxury pre-roll, “akin to an aged bottle of Scotch you’d share with family and friends.” They explored a few other leaf varieties, but nothing compared to the smooth, even burn of the ebony leaf they’d tried in 2013. If you’ve ever smoked a joint in your life, you know the benefit of a slow burn. It gives you time to catch your breath and enjoy the high without wasting half the joint between inhales, and less flower is burned into thin air as it’s passed around a smoking circle. Ebony leaves have a consistency somewhere between traditional rolling papers and a traditional blunt wrap, with more thickness but none of the tobacco or newspaper-flavored harshness. They don’t even need a sales pitch—these are very popular rolling materials in other countries. The Canadian/US markets are just late to the party.

“We actually have a team of dedicated cigarette rollers in India that work exclusively for HGC. It’s something we’re very proud of,” details Freeman. “Through working with our Indian partner we’ve been able to set up a local cottage industry in a rural part of India where there are very few opportunities, especially for women. By doing this, our 85% female team of master rollers are able to stay in their villages, have families, and make a living.”

Although inspired by rolling customs from abroad, HGC’s pre-rolls serve as an exciting, new twist on the classic method of smoking as Westerners know it. As much as the vape and edible markets grow—and despite the attention to those spaces—flower remains the dominant category in the cannabis business, and there remains a lot of space for brands to get creative with flower-centric smoking rituals. Glass and vaping devices can get as intricately complex and impressive as they like—there’s still a special place for rolling one up, solo or with friends. This flower girl hopes there always will be.