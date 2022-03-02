Finally, Weed Meant to Be Smoked in a Hookah

The pair fell in love with each other and the desert, too, returning soon after for a few weeks of stargazing, meditation, wandering “nonexistent trails,” and climbing up rugged boulders for a better view of the sunset. And every time the couple visited Joshua Tree, Shlyakhter brought his hookah and his joints.

By the fall of 2021, they’d dedicated themselves to combining these things that felt so right: hookah, cannabis and the desert. He dusted off his recipe for the hookah mixture, and within a matter of months, High Desert had beautiful jars on display at the December installment of the major California cannabis trade show, Hall of Flowers.

“High Desert is both a manifestation of our trips, dreams, and memorable conversations, as well as our attempt to breathe new life into hookah culture,” Chernenok says. “The designs and visuals are inspired by the Joshua Tree desert—all those sunsets and sunrises that we were lucky to catch and the beloved friends we made while immersed in nature.”

Shlyakhter hopes the desert vibes can help people open their minds to how cannabis fits into their weekday lives and weekend adventures. As much as he enjoys heavy-hitting products lining dispensary shelves, he knows that the majority of people out there are intimidated by the super potent offerings.

“The majority of our friends can’t smoke an entire joint,” he points out. “It gets them too high. And even when you do share, a joint lasts only a few minutes. With hookah, you get to enjoy sessions for hours, constantly sharing the hookah and maintaining a social vibe as the gentle high slowly comes on. You feel the uplifting and happy high, but still stay present in the moment.”