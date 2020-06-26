The Most Heartfelt, Weed-Friendly Supper Club in New York

Their mother? Not so much. The sisters had to hide their new habit from her as they got to know cannabis. Their mother did however serve as their entrepreneurial role model, running her own business since they were children.

As they gained experience working in Manhattan restaurants and the gourmet scene, their love for hosting took over, and their inaugural infused dinner party almost manifested on its own during 4th of July weekend in 2017.

“It was planned within two weeks,” says Roshelly. “We paid attention to every detail. Maybe a little too much. But we wanted to deliver an elevated experience.”

“An experience that we would love to attend,” adds Shanelly.

This wouldn’t just be the birth of Higher Dining: this would also be their “coming out” to their mom about their cannabis use. But they were ready. Frankly, they valued her business savvy too much not to have her involved.

So they rolled up their sleeves to craft the perfect, stereotype-breaking evening. They blasted flyers across social platforms and sidewalks, even mentioning it to neighboring diners when they went out to eat. The event sold out, with 60 people filling their mom’s back yard that summer night. Guests enjoyed a beet mousse on a wafer with prosciutto, jalapeño corn bread, lamb chops and mashed potatoes, a traditional Dominican tres leche cake, and more quality bud than the group could smoke in a night. Not a single fork was out of place, not a single guest wasn’t smiling the entire time, and yes, it got their mom on board with Higher Dining.

“To this day we use both our parents as tasters and call them for tips on family recipes and ancestral ingredients,” says Shanelly.

For the next year and a half, they threw a range of dinners and events, building a customer base one Instagram RSVP at a time. From infused ice cream socials to four-course Valentine’s Day dinners or themed spreads like this Eastern-influenced menu for a 2018 spring dinner: Blazed Shrimp with Spicy Chili, Pot Slaw, Trippy Brussels, High Short Rib, Smacked Coconut Rice, and Filipino Halo-Halo with Asian Pear Fritters for dessert.