Stories of Doofuses and Disasters in Campus Dining Halls

"The college dean came up. Evidently good at raising money, he possessed -- as my father would say -- a 'room-temperature IQ.'

"He exclaimed, 'Oh! Iced tea!' followed by, 'Why are they on two different tables?' Since he was standing an inch from the massive table-top sign saying 'UNSWEETENED,' we just stared at him. He studied the sign for a while then reasoned it out -- 'Oh, these are unsweetened!'

"Long pause.

"'So what are the other ones?'" -- Tammy Trainor

Ranch abuse, part 72

"In college, I worked at the dining hall on campus. I was occasionally in food prep in the back, but was usually in the dish room. In general, the dish room was actually the best place to be -- except on chicken nugget night.