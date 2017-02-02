Food & Drink

This Himalayan Salt Block Is the Perfect Hack for Aspiring Cooks

By Published On 02/02/2017 By Published On 02/02/2017

Trending

related

The Best Date Spot in 25 DC Neighborhoods

related

The Best New Bars & Restaurants That Opened in NYC in January

related

The Best LA Openings of January 2017

related

How 'Dogspotting' Blew Up Into the Internet's Most Uplifting Game

Too much salt -- and not enough salt -- can equally spoil a meal. But it's also without a doubt the most essential ingredient in your kitchen cabinet. With the success of your kitchen creations hanging so precariously in the balance, what's an aspiring cook to do? Here's a hint: invest in a Himalayan salt block. 

Here's how it works: It's basically a big, solid slab of Himalayan salt, and it works wonders for whatever food it is that you're preparing. For hot items, it absorbs and distributes heat evenly, and simultaneously seasons it during the cooking process. Plunk it on the grill and place your desired seafood or steak on top, and boom, you have a beautifully seasoned sear. Taking the raw route is just as easy -- simply chill the thing in your fridge, and then you can use it to cure sashimi, or gently salt and serve the likes of guacamole, cheeses, fruits, and vegetables (all while boosting your Instagram presence with aesthetically pleasing food spreads. Points for presentation!). It's basically an honorary degree from a culinary school, and it's a block of salt. Science, am I right?

You can find Himalayan salt blocks in most home supply stores like Crate & Barrel, Williams Sonoma, and Bed Bath & Beyond, so we'll let you determine your own path. From one sodium enthusiast to another, stay salty.


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Meredith Balkus is the homepage editor for Thrillist Video. She'll stop being salty when you do, too. Follow her @meredithbalkus

Thumbnail image credit: Flickr/Mike McCune

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
$2 Will Get You Free Wendy's Frostys for a Year

related

READ MORE
The Real, Shocking History of Thanksgiving

related

READ MORE
Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like