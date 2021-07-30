The Vibrant and Complex History of Black Oyster Culture

In the same way that Downing carved a career path for himself in oyster selling, many Black oystermen down in New Orleans did the same. Zella Palmer, culinary historian and Dillard University’s director of the Ray Charles Program in African-American Material Culture, says that Black men created this bustling community of oystermen, shrimpers, and fishermen.

“Traditionally, it was always Black folks who were predominantly in the seafood business and that gets written out of history today,” Palmer says. “Right now in New Orleans, it’s a mix. It’s Vietnamese and African American and white [people], but back then, enslavers were making a killing off of slaves and poor labor.”

Just as Downing and other Black oystermen were shucking and selling oysters in New York City, Black oystermen were making a living as part of New Orleans’ bustling street food community in the 18th and 19th centuries. But for those who were enslaved, the profits went to their owners.

“When Black folks were enslaved, a lot of these enslavers, like John McDonogh or Jean Étienne de Boré, would use their slaves to go out to sell for them,” Palmer explains. “They would get the majority of the profit and if they felt compelled, they would give something to the enslaved person, which wasn’t always the case.”

Even after the Civil War ended and slavery was abolished, Black oystermen continued to dominate the industry. In the New Orleans area particularly, there was a massive migration of the formerly enslaved who moved to the region because of the abundance of seafood. Others settled in nearby parishes like St. Bernard and Plaquemines because they saw opportunity there, too.

There are modern oyster shuckers working to hold on to those traditions and attach an African-American face to oyster shucking and ownership just as it was in Thomas Downing’s day.

In places like New Orleans, Palmer says, you’re more likely to see a Black person shucking oysters behind the bar or in the kitchen. But she admits that she was hesitant to try oysters when she was a young girl, a memory shared by shucker Benjamin “Moody” Harney, who runs an oyster cart in Brooklyn, New York.