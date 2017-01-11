The Tiny Oklahoma Town That Invented America's Most Under-Appreciated Burger

The first thing you notice in El Reno, Oklahoma is the wind. It is the howling sort, screaming at you down the wide lanes, and making quick work of hair styles, signs not properly tied down, and open doors. It is a wind worthy of conversation, and in lesser towns, its gusts could be the sole focus of discussion for days. But in El Reno, they have onion burgers.

I traveled to El Reno during Burger Quest because this unlikely town 30 minutes outside of Oklahoma City is home to the origin tale of the fried onion burger, an Oklahoma specialty that only the most dedicated burger-consumers outside the state have even heard of. Featuring the onions actually cooking in with the meat on one side, it’s a kissing cousin to the diner-style burgers with grilled onions I grew up on at the White Hut in Western Massachusetts, and so the town and the burger itself became a must-hit on my quest around the country.