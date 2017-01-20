Why the White House Is Obsessed With M&M's

L L et's face it, there are many perks to being the president of the United States: You get to fly around the world in a fancy jet, and home is a giant white house in a prime location in Washington, DC staffed with private chefs. Hanging with the most influential people on the planet on the regular isn't so bad either -- and it makes it easier to swallow the fact that your hair will start rapidly graying the moment you take the oath. But perhaps one of the most least-known perks is never being more than a few steps away from your own stash of personalized presidential M&M's.

Yes, that's right. The White House is brimming with a fancy version of everyone's favorite checkout candy.