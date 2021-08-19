Cool Down With Hiyashi-Chuka, aka Chilled Ramen Noodles

Keizo Shimamoto marks the seasons with noodles. For the ramen chef behind New York’s now-mythical Ramen Shack and the ramen burger, a sure sign that summer has arrived is not just the heat or humidity, but the sudden presence of hiyashi chuka.

This Japanese-Chinese cold noodle dish is served with a variety of toppings, from shredded egg crepe to tomato wedges, and doused in a vinegary, sweet shoyu dressing sauce.

“In the summertime, my mom always made it,” he says. “That is kind of the thing. When summer rolls around, a lot of old-school ramen shops in Japan start serving hiyashi chuka.”

A second-generation Japanese-American, Shimamoto grew up eating Tokyo-style shoyu ramen on countless family trips to Japan. After losing his job during the 2008 recession, he started a ramen blog, Go Ramen!, where he documented his lunch excursions to ramen shops across southern California.

In 2009, he left on a month-long ramen pilgrimage to Japan, eating 55 bowls in 21 cities over 28 days, from the northernmost Hokkaido prefecture to the southernmost Kyushu prefecture. His trip, he says, was akin to a religious experience. So much so that the following fall, Shimamoto quit his job and moved to Tokyo to study ramen.

“I felt like I had a calling,” he remembers. “After losing everything in the subprime mortgage crisis, I just decided to go for it. It was really on a whim—I had no culinary training, but I felt like I had to take the jump. I ended up spending four years in Tokyo studying at different ramen shops.”

In 2013, Shimamoto made his way to New York City, where he garnered viral fame after serving his now-famous ramen burger at Brooklyn’s Smorgasburg food market. Things only escalated from there: he leveraged his newfound ramen burger fame to open Ramen Shack in New York in 2015, which developed a cult following among ramen heads across the country for its diverse and ever-changing menu.