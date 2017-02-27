When Home Cooking Goes Hilariously Wrong

"What's the worst that can happen?"

"When we bought our house, it had an old, cool '40s-vintage gas range. The stovetop pilot lights were the kind that always had little flames burning, and they were prone to being blown out. But the real hazard was the oven, which didn't have a pilot: Every time you used it, you had to light the burner with a long kitchen match.

"This is the kind of oven you could stick your head in when you wanted to commit suicide. One day, we had a bunch of family visiting from out of town and a relative was helping me in the kitchen. She did what any modern-day American would do: She turned on the oven to preheat. At some point I noticed that she had done this; naturally she didn't know to light the burner. So it was just pumping gas into the oven compartment. How long had it been on? One minute? Five minutes? Who knows? The smart thing to do would be to open the oven and all the windows and let it air out. But I was trying to impress or something, so I'm like, 'Let me just light the burner right away. What's the worst that can happen?'