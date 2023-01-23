Give Edibles the Respect They Deserve by Making Salted Mocha Caramels

Homemade edibles can intimidate even the most ambitious cooks. No one wants to accidentally mess up a recipe loaded with quality flower, and mastering dosages can be tricky. “We’ve all had that one overly potent pot brownie experience,” says Monica Lo, the author of The Weed Gummies Cookbook, a slim book that aims to take the edge off of DIY cannabaking.

If you’re new to the process (or don’t yet have a kitchen full of candy-making supplies), start by creating an alcohol-based tincture with a small amount of weed, Lo suggests. You can use it to gently infuse sugar to make simple candies or syrups. “Once you get comfortable with working with cannabis, you can make other infusions like butter, honey, and coconut oil,” she explains.

When Lo makes infusions, she often deploys a sous-vide technique. Since many of us don’t have sous-vide machines lying around, however, The Weed Gummies Cookbook also includes an easy, versatile cannabis butter recipe. Made with a heavy-bottomed pan, candy thermometer, Mason jar, and cheesecloth, the base recipe appears in several of the desserts in the book, including the Salted Mocha Caramels, one of Lo’s personal favorites.

“It’s a perfect balance of sweet, salty, and bitter,” she says of the edible, which was inspired by her love of Starbucks’ Salted Caramel Macchiatos. The recipe comes together quickly and candies last up to two months when stored in an airtight container. But don’t be surprised if yours disappear quickly. “A friend of mine recently made an uninfused batch as a test, and said her family ate the entire block in one sitting,” Lo says, laughing.