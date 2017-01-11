Honey Nut Cheerios Don't Actually Contain Nuts. Isn't That Weird?

I, for one, am sick of being lied to by food corporations.

First I find out there's not real feet in Fruit by the Foot (or fruit, actually), then I find out even my Honey Nut Cheerios -- the last respite of childhood snackery I've been clinging to in horrible adulthood -- are void of nuts.

It's true: There are no nuts in Honey Nut Cheerios. Let me just say that one more time. THERE ARE NO NUTS IN HONEY NUT CHEERIOS. In fact, crushed-up peach pits are probably giving your HNCs that distinct, nut-tastic flavor (hehe).

Nothing makes sense anymore.