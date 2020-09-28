Food & Drink With Hong Kong-Style Diner Food, There’s Something for Everyone Don’t pick between baked bolognese and slippery shrimp rolls; get both.

When I think of a typical diner in the United States, I think of stacks of buttermilk pancakes, greasy strips of bacon, and formally frozen chicken tenders laid on a bed of French fries. It’s comfort food for any time of day, with servers you get to know like family and regulars who always receive the same order. Diners feel like home. The same also goes for Hong Kong diners -- though the food is vastly different, there is still a sense of familiarity for customers, from the aunties taking orders to the elderly patrons reading newspapers between sips of strongly brewed milk tea flooded with condensed milk. “I feel like most of the Hong Kong food scene is made up of 'diners.’ Whether it’s the Dai Pai Dong's (big licenced street stands) or the Cha Chaan Tengs (tea house lounges) or small market stalls with seating, most of the Hong Kong everyday eating scene has that 'sit-in-for-a-quick-bite-and-a-cold-drink diner feel,’” Jeremy Pang, author of Hong Kong Diner and founder of London’s School of Wok, relayed via email.



On the menu of these diners is a medley of fusion foods: boh loh yaus, or sugar crusted pineapple buns stuffed with slabs of cold butter; macaroni soup with floating cubes of spam in a steaming chicken broth bath; finger sandwiches with the crusts cut off layered with ham, cheese, and Dijonnaise; and steaming bowls of congee with Chinese crullers on the side for dunking.



“For many years, Hong Kong has been seen as the gateway between the East and West. With over 100 years of British influence on its culture, this has always had a knock on effect on the food,” Pang said. It’s not just the food; as a former British colony, Hong Kong has its own autonomy separate from China under a “one country, two system” arrangement. These independent freedoms were threatened by an extradition bill introduced by China, causing pro-democracy demonstrations and protests.



“Most of the Chinese comfort food that we have here in the UK is heavily influenced by Cantonese migration in the early to mid 1900s,” Pang went on, “which is why our Western palates here are so used to the sweet and sour flavors, deep-fried meats, seafood, and fish and classic stir-fries with deep savory flavors such as black bean beef and chicken.”

That influence is not limited to the U.K. The arrival of Hong Kong-style diner food also coincided with immigration to the U.S. from Hong Kong nationals in the 50s and 60s. Such was the case of Derrick Quan’s father, the founder of San Gabriel Valley-based Hong Kong diner, Delicious Food Corner. “When [my dad was] growing up in Hong Kong back in the 50s and 60s, they had a really unique experience and when they came over here, they really wanted to give back to the community and bring the taste from home to here,” Quan told me of opening the restaurant over a recent video call.



Delicious Food Corner currently has two operating locations, with a menu that spans several pages. If you’re craving Westernized food, there’s pork chop buns on the menu, Hong Kong-style French toast (which is typically stuffed with peanut butter and drizzled with condensed milk), corned beef with eggs, and even baked bolognese with a side of garlic bread. If the more traditional Chinese Hong Kong fare is calling to you, there’s salted fish fried rice, slippery steamed rice rolls filled with shrimp, and beef chow fun served with black bean sauce.



“A lot of first-timers who have never been to my restaurant ask me, ‘Oh, what do you recommend?’ And, the thing is, the menu is so diverse it’s like, which avenue do you want to go down?” Quan said with a laugh. “You can go in and no matter what mood you’re in, you’ll find something on the menu that will accommodate you.”

That’s one of the many enticing qualities of visiting a Hong Kong-style diner: there’s something for everyone. Sweet versus salty, pan fried noodles versus wonton soups, pastas versus curry fish balls. At Chi Cafe in Chicago, meals of curry fish balls, baked spaghetti, and abalone congee are served until 2 am. 388 Cafe & Deli in Manhattan’s Chinatown is a hole-in-the-wall with only a couple of stools, yet there’s strongly brewed Hong Kong milk tea always available -- iced or hot -- alongside lotus-wrapped sticky rice and buttered condensed milk toast. LKF Cafe in Flushing, Queens is home to a high tea menu set complete with your choice of British-style fish and chips or Hong Kong-style rice rolls. “Every explorer or country that seems to have stepped foot in Hong Kong at some point seems to have left something behind that the Hong Kong people have happily received and taken on with their inquisitive and resourceful nature and created something of their own that they can then eat and enjoy,” Pang said of Hong Kong’s expanding menu. He uses bread as an example: baked bread dough is a recipe by way of Europe, yet in Hong Kong, these buns are filled with spring onions, topped with pork sung, or stuffed with coconut custard. Spanish porras are near-identical to Chinese youtiao, but the former is paired with coffee while the latter is eaten with congee or soy milk. Beyond the appeal of bringing newcomers in to try a completely different version of Chinese food, Hong Kong diners also traverse across generations. “There’s a ton of people who either grew up in Hong Kong and when they come over they’re looking for that taste. But I feel like there’s also a lot of second-generation Chinese Americans like myself; I was born and raised here. We’re ABCs [or American-born Chinese] but we’re also very passionate about the foods too,” Quan explained. “And then you get to third generations, like my kids, and they actually really enjoy the food as well.” It’s a family affair. “My daughter, she’s only two years old, but she loves the minced pork rice with egg. My son loves the crispy noodles and the chow mein. My wife loves the chicken wings; it’s very British or American. And for me personally, I’m more into the Chinese stuff so I like a lot of the stirfried items.” Whether you’re in London or Los Angeles, aged five or 55, from Hong Kong originally or a newcomer to the cuisine, Hong Kong-style diners across the globe are sure to have something suited to your palate.

