Hooters Is Giving Away Free Wings to Single People on Valentine's Day

It's like my dad always told me: "Son, if you want a girl to hate you, just bring her picture to Hooters and rip it into shreds to score a free plate of wings."

Yes, to celebrate Valentine's Day, the world-famous "breastaurant" is giving scorned lovers (or people who just like free shit) the chance to destroy photos of their exes in return for a plate of wings. Buy 10 boneless wings, trash your ex, get 10 more boneless wings. Ain't love grand?

In the event that you don't want to go to Hooters and ogle waitresses alongside middle-school baseball teams, you can do the shredding online. After that, you can print a coupon, order the wings to go, and return to your loveless home to eat them alone. On Valentine's Day.