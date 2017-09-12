Food & Drink

Big-Hearted Hooters Waitress Donates Kidney to Customer

Flickr/jeepersmedia

No longer will you need to defend your trips to Hooters with the old "I'm going for the wings!" excuse. You can now tell everyone you're going for the... kidneys?!

According to Atlanta's local NBC station 11Alive, a Roswell, GA man was given the gift of a kidney by his Hooters waitress.

Don Thomas is a regular at his local Hooters -- because, the wings, obviously -- who had lost both of his kidneys, and much to his surprise, was offered one by his waitress. This patron saint of Hooters, named Mariana Villarreal, did not know Don well, but had recently lost her grandmother to kidney failure and felt the donation was the right thing to do.

Big boobs, big hearts, can't lose?

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

