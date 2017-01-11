Unbelievable Tales of Rotten Restaurant Customers

"The barman explained why it wasn't as cold as usual and offered to take it away and put it in the freezer for a while, the mother refused, saying that we should be keeping our alcohol for 'proper' (whatever that means) customers and drank it anyway. She then decided the seats were 'too soft' to be comfortable and the manager had to start shifting furniture around for her. All in all exactly as expected from previous encounters.

"It didn't stop there. They were quiet during the starters, but they were only saving their venom up for the main course. They ordered three steaks and a fish special as entrees. When I took their sides out to them, they were wrong. Again, you'd think I'd killed a beloved pet, they were so incensed by the mix-up. I apologized, returned the sides to the kitchen, and informed them the correct sides would be with them in five minutes. When I returned with fresh sides five minutes later, I was berated again, both parents shouting at me about how it was 'all ruined!' They started bitching about their steaks being cooked wrong. I don't mind customers complaining -- if you're paying for a meal it should be done right -- but their attitude, the entitlement, the way they spoke to me… they were seriously getting to me. So I turned them over to my lovely manager before I said something I regretted.