This Hot Dog Recipe Goes Beyond Grilling Season
This pastry should be at the center of any fall celebration.
A popular item served in Asian bakeries, the hot dog flower bun is a fresh take on traditional Chinese sausage buns that you can serve at any of your fall celebrations — from Sunday night football games to Halloween parties.
The recipe goes one step beyond just wrapping the hot dog into a bun by shaping the dough into a photo-worthy flower that’s easily pulled apart after baking — making them an easy treat to share.
This not-so-traditional version relies on ingredients that you can readily find at any local grocery store: pre-made pastry dough, scallions, and hot dogs. Using pre-made dough leaves little room for error, with most of the preparation time spent hands-off as the buns bake in the oven.
Since hot dogs are at the core of the recipe, you’ll want to choose a high-quality product, like Dietz Dogs Uncured Beef Franks or Dietz Dogs Uncured Beef and Pork Franks. Made from premium cuts of meat, the juicy Dietz Dogs contrast nicely against the light, flaky dough.
While it’s best to use laminated dough for this recipe, where thin layers of dough are separated by butter, creating an extra flaky crust, canned croissant and biscuit dough can work just as well in a pinch.
Assembling the pastry doesn’t take much time or skill either; all that’s needed is a knife, a rolling pin, and extra flour for dusting. When it comes to the simple syrup, feel free to grab any sweetener you have on hand. Brown sugar brings a nice depth of flavor, but maple syrup, granulated sugar, and honey can all be substituted.
Hot Dog Flower Buns
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 1 14 ounce - 16 ounce package puff pastry dough, defrosted but still cold
- 1 package Dietz Dogs Uncured Beef Franks
- 1 egg, beaten, for egg wash
- 2 tablespoons white sesame seeds
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 4 scallions, green part, thinly sliced
- Flour, for dusting
- Chili crisp, for serving
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry dough into a 12-by-16 inch rectangle, about ⅛ inch thick. Using a knife or bench scraper, cut the dough to form a grid of 8 rectangles, each approximately 6 inches wide and 4 inches long.
- Take a piece of dough and place a Dietz Dog at the top of the long side. Lightly brush the opposite long edge of the pastry with egg wash. Starting with the side without the egg wash, firmly fold the pastry over the hot dog to form long rolls, pinching to seal.
- Cut the roll into 6 equal-sized coins, about 1-inch thick. Place one coin on the prepared baking sheet, and brush the egg wash around its circumference.
- To form a flower, arrange the remaining 5 coins around the center coin, with the seams facing inward. Lightly brush the top of each flower with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Repeat for remaining dough and dogs. Let the buns rest in the refrigerator for 10 minutes before baking.
- Bake until buns are puffed and golden brown, about 35 minutes.
- While the buns are baking, make the simple syrup by adding sugar and 2 tablespoons of water to a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until sugar is dissolved. Transfer to a small bowl.
- Remove buns from the oven and brush the tops with simple syrup. Transfer buns to a wire rack to cool for at least 15 minutes before serving. Serve topped with scallions, and accompanied by chili crisp, for dipping.