This Hot Dog Recipe Goes Beyond Grilling Season

A popular item served in Asian bakeries, the ​​hot dog flower bun is a fresh take on traditional Chinese sausage buns that you can serve at any of your fall celebrations — from Sunday night football games to Halloween parties.

The recipe goes one step beyond just wrapping the hot dog into a bun by shaping the dough into a photo-worthy flower that’s easily pulled apart after baking — making them an easy treat to share.

This not-so-traditional version relies on ingredients that you can readily find at any local grocery store: pre-made pastry dough, scallions, and hot dogs. Using pre-made dough leaves little room for error, with most of the preparation time spent hands-off as the buns bake in the oven.