Behold: A Revolutionary Way to Prepare Hot Dogs

Pop-up toasters historically have only been good for two things: burning toast and making Pop-Tarts so hot they're impossible to eat. But now, they're good for a third thing: cooking hot dogs and buns at the same damn time.

With summertime officially over(time), the company Nostalgia Electrics (maker of this incredible three-in-one breakfast machine) is making sure you can still get beautifully prepared hot dogs without the use of a grill. This beaut of a kitchen appliance allows you to cook two regular or plump hot dogs at a time, and two hot dog buns. It retails for around $35 depending on where you buy it.