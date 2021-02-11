Hot Pot Broth Bases to Stock Up on for Lunar New Year

Hot pot season is in full swing. When the temperature outside dips, there’s nothing more comforting than gathering around a pot of bubbling broth with friends and family, getting a spicy facial from the curls of steam, and surrounding yourself with platters of napa cabbage, fish balls, thin slices of well-marbled beef, and more.

If hot pot is on the menu for Lunar New Year this year, it’s time to stock up on soup bases. There’s something for everyone: plain bone broth, tingly Szechuan pepper base, or a robust tomato-flavored soup. The best part is that the broth is only enhanced by the addition of vegetables, proteins, rice cakes, tofu, and more—so get cooking.