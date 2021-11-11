How to Throw the Perfect Hot Pot Party

When people think of party food, it’s often overflowing charcuterie boards, mini wraps skewered with toothpicks, and individual cookies or brownie squares. For me, however, the ultimate party feast—something that truly becomes the focal point—is hot pot. Artfully arranged platters of meat and veggies grace the table alongside jars of condiments. In the center is a bubbling cauldron of soup base, which can range from a savory miso soup, bubbling pork broth, or spicy Sichuan stock complete with floating chilies and spices.

“Hot pot is an invention of such fun,” says Jing Gao, founder of Sichuan chili brand Fly By Jing. “During the 10 to 15 years I was living in China, it was taken very seriously. It’s like a lifestyle—a religion.”

Gao used her experiences as a trained chef in China to launch Fly by Jing in 2018, which has expanded beyond the initial jars of chili crisp to include dumplings, mala spice mix, and an electrifying hot pot soup base. With her expertise, she knows exactly how to throw the ultimate hot pot party—and is open to sharing her tips.

Make a DIY sauce bar

“One of the most exciting parts of hot pot is the sauce bar,” Gao says, referencing the popular hot pot chain Hai Di Lao, which is well known for its extensive sauce possibilities. “It’s super exciting to DIY your own bowl and every time it can be different.”

Gao typically has at least 10 ingredients available to make a sauce bar at home, which includes black vinegar, chili crisp, sesame oil, and sacha (or Bullhead barbecue sauce). Minced garlic, sesame seeds, and sliced chilies might also make an appearance, but Gao’s favorite thing to do is take a block of fermented tofu and crush it alongside sesame seeds and oil, chili crisp, and black vinegar for a dip that is, in her words, “funky and deep and super umami.”

Look into a yin-yang pot

There are so many styles of hot pot out there that expand beyond any one country’s borders. Sukiyaki, jim joom, and shabu-shabu are just a handful of examples. If you’re looking for a more expansive experience, then try securing a yin-yang hot pot—one that allows for two different broths to be heated and enjoyed at the same time.

“For the greens, I might cook it in a plain broth. For the meats and everything else, I’d put it into the hot, spicy one,” Gao says. If you have any friends who are vegan or vegetarian, the split pot allows for them to still enjoy a meat-free meal. Or if spicy soup may be an issue for some and a draw for others, everyone can get what they want.

Get the right tools

But it’s okay if you don’t have a yin-yang pot, however. Gao says hot pot can be accessible to anyone and made in any vessel—a rice cooker, an Instant Pot, or an enamel pot all work. But if you want to have the pot in the middle of the table, it’s great to invest in a portable gas stove. “You also need a slotted spoon to scoop your ingredients out,” Gao advises. “That's important because you can lose things in the pot very easily.” It’s always heartbreaking at the end of a hot pot meal to find a graveyard of broken kabocha squash, grey overcooked meat, and bloated udon noodles.

Make sure to get enough slotted spoons, and ladles for soup, so that everyone can continuously eat.