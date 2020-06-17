Indie Hot Sauce Brands Are Recycling Waste Into Chili Flakes With Spicy Results

A sprinkle of red pepper flakes makes all the difference on a slice of cheese. Just think about all of your favorite pizzerias; on the counters, in tiny packets or glass shakers, right next to the powdery parmesan. To me, no slice of pizza is complete without them.

But what if there was a way to coax even more flavor out of the pepper flakes I love so dearly -- bursts of acid that mingle with the all-too-familiar heat? What if pepper flakes weren’t merely composed of dried chilies, but also included garlic, cumin, lime, all-spice, and curry? The possibilities are limitless -- and thankfully exist due to indie hot sauce brands that are creating pepper flakes as a way to recycle waste made from producing hot sauces.

“The flakes were a happy accident. I’m a regenerative farmer, [and] thinking about the cycles and loops and trying to connect them is really important,” explained Marcus McCauley, the founder of Picaflor -- a fermented hot sauce brand -- and farmer at McCauley Family Farms, a certified organic farm situated among the mountains in Longmont, Colorado. “I’m always thinking about upcycling and reusing.” McCauley was inspired to produce hot sauce because he loves chilies -- both growing and eating them -- and wanted to preserve his harvest through fermentation. Hot sauce was a natural progression, and initially, the pulp leftover from creating the sauce was coming back to the farm as compost or chicken and pig food.

After a company that McCauley hired to assist with the harvest pulled out unexpectedly, it occurred to him to try and make something else with the residual peppers leftover.

“We didn’t have access to the expensive machine that could blend everything conveniently like the big companies do,” he said. Instead, McCauley milled the barrel of fermenting peppers himself, separating the sauce from the pulpier byproduct. “We took this leftover stuff and dehydrated it and it made an amazing flake. That flake won the best condiment award at Expo West last year.”

Fermenting a hot sauce and using the byproduct to make a flake tastes different than your standard, mild pepper flake. “The flavor that comes through, you can really smell it when it’s on your pizza,” McCauley said. “It heats up a little bit and the aroma is unlocked and you get this richness from the fermentation.”