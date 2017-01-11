How a Dire Cook Shortage is Wrecking American Restaurants

For many, many years, this is just how it was. Partly because there was always a surplus of people wanting to work in “good” kitchens because there weren’t a ton of “good” restaurants. And partly because there always was a steady flow of immigrant labor coming in (some documented, most not). So chefs thought, Well, I’m going to treat the cooks in my kitchen like shit, because, A) If they leave, so what? I have a line of cooks begging to get into this place, and, B) When I was a young cook, I was also treated like garbage. Do Unto Others and all that.

But then the Good Food Revival happened, and the idea of the restaurant kitchen changed. For one, more people all over the country became interested in restaurants, which not only meant an increase in applications to cooking schools, it meant an increase in cooking schools, period. According to the Career Index at Education News, in 2006 there were 447 culinary schools in America. By 2010, there were 578. The culinary education explosion coincided with a huge jump in the number of restaurants opening, as more and more real estate investors and tech people and athletes and cardboard box moguls saw status and potential for casual sex in coat check rooms by throwing money into a restaurant. From 2004 to 2014, the sexy mathletes at the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that more full-service restaurants opened than in any other part of the industry, including fast food. And it’s not expected to stop soon. They project that, 10 years from now, there will be 200,000 more chef and line cook jobs available.