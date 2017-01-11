How the Hell Are Candy Cigarettes Still a Thing?

That led to a lawsuit in 1928, when the American Tobacco Company, the maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes, took issue with "Lucky Smokes," a candy look-alike. The feud between the tobacco and candy industries reached its peak when this tagline showed up on Lucky Strike ads: "Reach for a Lucky instead of a sweet." Candy companies shot back with ads that slagged cigarettes as a way to "poison with nicotine every organ of your body."

Eventually the FTC stepped in and forced the American Tobacco Company to change its ad. But before long the confection and tobacco industries came to realize they were more powerful together than apart. Tobacco companies allowed candy makers to use their names and logos and were rewarded with exposure to potential new customers: kids! In some cases, the cooperation went beyond the tacit allowance of trademark infringement. Brown & Williamson went as far as sending cigarette labels to candy makers so that they could design their boxes just right. Privately, one lawyer for the company explained why in a letter later recovered in a court filing: "We have never raised any objection to the use of our labels feeling, for your more or less private information, that it is not too bad an advertisement." The FTC called the packaging mimicry "an indirect form of advertising aimed at children."