How Food and Drink Professionals Are Celebrating Lunar New Year This Year

Maggie Xu

Founder at Us Two Tea

Lunar New Year was always my favorite holiday growing up. It was the one time a year when I got to see everyone in the family and didn't need to worry about school. My family lived all over China, so Lunar New Year was the only time I was able to visit and stay with my grandparents. My Grandpa would always make a rotation of my favorite dishes, and we would have guests visit us every day to greet my grandparents. It was tradition that the younger family would bring gifts and snacks while visiting the elderly which was great because then I would have new snacks to eat every day.

I was born in the North of China and in our family tradition, we usually eat at least two to three different kinds of dumplings at midnight along with fish and veggies. We believe what we eat on New Year's Eve is a good forecast of the upcoming new year, so we try to eat as much seafood and meat as possible. It's all tied to tradition and the belief that you get more prosperous in the New Year because you are able to afford these "expensive" foods.

Diep Tran

R&D Chef at Red Boat Fish Sauce

Lunar New Year is definitely a feasting holiday and our family pulled out all the stops. Preparations started months ahead, beginning with the three-month fermentation of sweet rice for rice alcohol. There were the holiday pickles that will need a couple of weeks to mature, and the candied winter melons to be turned into candies. Of course, no Tet is complete without banh chung, so all the aunties used to come to my grandparents’ house for an all-day banh chung marathon. The kitchen might have looked like a Kansas tornado swept through it at the end of the day—with banana leaves and sweet rice kernels scattered on the table and floor, but it was all worth it.

Nowadays, my annual tradition is to make banh chung with friends and strangers. Many queer folks have complicated relationships with their families. I started the Banh Chung Collective to offer an inclusive space to celebrate Tet and engage in community. In the before times, we’d gather in person. Luckily, thanks to Zoom, we can still make Banh Chung together, but apart.

Jimmy Ly

Chef & Owner of Madame Vo

Lunar New Year is such a big holiday in our home. It is the only New Year we celebrate, and my family takes superstitions to new levels. New Years Eve is most important to my father. We all have to be at home and have dinner together as a family no matter what. We cook [and] eat dishes that are symbolic to the upcoming year for luck and prosperity. [This includes] fish for increase in prosperity, spring rolls for wealth, noodles for happiness and longevity, dumplings for wealth, sweet rice balls, rice cakes, and oranges and tangerines.

Then, on actual New Years Day, my mother makes us vegetarian food for 24 hours. She says that eating vegetarian on this day is equivalent to the entire year. We sacrifice so others in our circle [of] life can gain. And of course, we would gamble and receive red envelopes when we were kids. Now that I’m married, I no longer receive red envelopes. Instead my wife, Yen, and I give envelopes to our parents now.