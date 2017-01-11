Things You'll Never Hear a Chef Say

Things they'll never say about customers

"We better make this dish perfect, I hear the customer's a Yelper."

"Everyone gather 'round for this bit of great news! A customer modified a dish we purposely created in a very specific way!"

"I respect any customer who orders a dish and then asks me to plate it so that none of the food touches."

Things they'll never say about servers

"I feel bad for those servers -- they must have super-tired hands from rolling all that silverware."

"Those servers work way harder than me, and are compensated fairly for their hard work!"

"Cooking for 1,200 people is a cakewalk compared to servers who have to write down the names of dishes on a notepad."