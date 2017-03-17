Obsessed With Cookie Butter? You Can Thank Delta Air Lines for That.

Known in Europe as Lotus Speculoos, the cookie was invented in Belgium in 1932. And since then, every single Biscoff cookie has been baked there, according to the exact same recipe. (Though, in 2019, Biscoff's parent company, Lotus, will open a bakery in North Carolina and make the cookie outside of Belgium for the first time.) The spiced cookie rocketed to popularity in Europe after being served at the 1958 World's Fair in Belgium, but didn't make the leap across the pond until nearly three decades later in 1986. And when it did, the cookie took on a new name for North America. Lotus Speculoos became "Biscoff," a portmanteau of the words "biscuit" and "coffee" meant to show what this cookie did best: pair with a cup of joe.