The Cutthroat World of Selling Girl Scout Cookies

"This really was brought to light in one specific situation," she continued. "One family in the neighborhood has this big BBQ every summer. It's kind of the social event of the year. Well, one year, a specific family did not get the invite. Earlier that year, the family in question stopped buying cookies from the family that hosted the BBQ... the lack of an invite wasn't a coincidence."

The girls can get catty

Even though selling cookies has apparently become the parents' game to play, the girls are still heavily involved, of course. And the ultra-competitive apples don't seem to fall far from the passive-aggressive tree.



"Like girls their age tend to do, things can get catty," said Emily, a mom in Massachusetts. "I mean, they get catty over everything. Where to sit at lunch. How many likes they have on Instagram. When you pit them against each other, even in what is supposed to be a friendly, fostering environment, things get heated. I've definitely seen tears from some unkind words, stemming from all this. It's like The Hunger Games.”



"It doesn't even just extend to selling," Emily continued. "The whole process kind of breeds this animosity. One of my daughter's friends really wanted this one specific prize: It was a purple chair. And she would not stop talking about it. One of their 'friends' sold more cookies than everyone else, so got the top pick. She decided to pick the chair -- even though she could have had anything on the list, and this prize wasn't even that cool -- just to spite her. This kind of stuff is the norm. Maybe it's just the competitive nature of girls that age, but this just seems to make it worse."