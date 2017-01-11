This Is How Legal Marijuana Is Grown

This article is cont­ributed by Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information resource. For more information please visit Leafly.

Ever wonder how legal cannabis is grown? You're not alone. Millions upon millions of American adults consume it, but few fully understand how the plants make their way from tiny seeds to full-fledged buds.

To help shed light on the legal cannabis market, Leafly visited five different gardens in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the pros grow some of the best cannabis in the country.