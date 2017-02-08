We humble harvesters of this sacred Earth have stored our bounty in the ice for more than 3,000 years now -- from the ice cellars of ancient China to the refrigerators you've known your whole life. You've probably taken chicken leftovers from a restaurant or saved some after making one of these delicious recipes at home, which leads us to the burning question:

How long can you keep chicken in the fridge?

Raw chicken: You'll need to either cook or freeze it fast. According to recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raw chicken will only keep in the refrigerator for about 1-2 days. (Same goes for turkey and other poultry.) If you store it in the freezer in a sealed, freezer-safe container or vacuum-sealed package, it should stay safe to thaw and eat for up to 9 months, in pieces, or up to 12 months, for a whole chicken.