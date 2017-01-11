It's Actually Super Easy to Overdose on Halloween Candy

In the days immediately following Halloween, my brother and I would consist on a diet we naively coined "Halloween Helper," where we replaced every meal with a steady stream of Kit Kats, Tootsie Roll Pops, and pretty much everything else in our trick-or-treat pillowcase aside from the Care Bear pencils from that awful old woman three doors down who was worried about the ramifications all this processed sugar would have on our nation's youth.

As it turns out, copious amounts of high-fructose-laced candy rot teeth, make you portly, and cause incurable impotence by the time you hit 25 (that happened to everyone, right?). And in a concentrated, Halloween-sized dose, it can even kill you. The folks at Reactions recently laid it all out for us, in video form.