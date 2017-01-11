How One Trans Woman Changed Her Life with the Help of Waffles and Bikes

Right as we were first meeting Tammy Powers, a local police officer on Treasure Island stopped us to ask for her autograph. “I want to be one of the first to get it,” he laughed as he handed her his pad and pen. Turns out we weren’t the only one interested in learning more about this formidable trans woman.

Just a few years ago, Powers was homeless and living on the streets of San Francisco. Now she runs two successful businesses, both of which she started from scratch entirely by herself. What the police officer -- and everyone else on Treasure Island -- knows is that Tammy is about to be famous. An L.A. filmmaker ordered waffles from her Tammy’s Chicken in Waffles waffle cart earlier this summer and asked a few questions about how it came about. She told him her story. He liked what he heard, so now he’s making a documentary about Tammy’s life. And trust us, it’s a story worth knowing -- and one that may have never happened if Tammy hadn’t started sleeping by the water on a man-made island in the middle of the Bay.