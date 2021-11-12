How Jell-O Became Cool Again

“Of course, I have positive memories opening a Jell-O cup out of the fridge as a kid, but it wasn’t this seminal memory I look back to,” says Jack Schramm , who co-founded Solid Wiggles with pastry chef Jena Derman . “Plus, the Jell-O shots I’ve had were mostly bad. I was excited that Jena reached out to me and said, ‘I’m doing something with gelatin,’ because I know that she exclusively makes things that are delicious, so I thought, this is going to be cool and fun to collaborate.”

Much like the food itself takes on varying forms, we’ve noticed that gelatin cakes have now sprung up in contemporary food culture, thanks to pastry chefs, artists, and industry professionals. Some are referential to an era past like artist, like Lexie Park , whose use of the ingredient in her work doles out a proper serving of nostalgia at Eat Nunchi . Alternatively, Solid Wiggles is using the injected jelly cake as a medium to completely overall the concept of what we think gels and jellies are capable of tasting like.

The food had its glory days during the post-war 1950s, when the necessity to stretch rations was commonplace, incentivizing homemakers to glamorize gelatin as the ingredient stretcher. Suspending your vegetables in a solid-like, viscous flavor shape meant there was more of whatever that was to go around. And thus the stackable, sandcastle-like molds came into existence. While we’re far removed from snacking on such savory Jell-O salads the way folks did in the industrial era of the 20th century, your home surely had a six pack of those squat, cherry chalices in your fridge growing up—a taste you’ll not soon forget.

Stored inside the confines of the gelatinous cellular walls of a cup of Jello-O is your childlike whimsy—tucked away safely, preserved in that saccharin, edible amber. It’s more than shapeshifting food dye, it’s a memory bank. Unsurprisingly, Jell-O has some of the most powerful brand recognition around, known by 99% of Americans and used regularly in 72% of homes. That delicate bowl of cubed bijoux is an icon in American culture.

The specific jelly cakes they create are inspired by gelatinas florales, originating in Mexico and still often used for celebratory occasions. They are injected with a profusion of colors and layers to create assorted images, perfectly suspended in their casing.

Eventually, they made their way to Mexican bakeries in the United States, traveling across the Pacific and taking shape in Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. Vietnamese chefs, who have long mastered other jelly desserts, embraced these cakes known as rau câu. These gelled confections are more known for their ornamental designs and far less for their taste. These cakes don’t historically hold much flavor because, in order to get the bright contrast between the petals of the jelly flowers, the gelatin base has to be quite clear, and added flavors can easily disrupt that clarity.

“A lot of what I’ve read about those traditional cakes is that they are neutral cakes and the designs are artistic expressions, whereas we want the flavors to be impactful, and just so happen to also be beautiful.” Derman says.

The Solid Wiggles duo has been able to execute such intense flavor into their cakes thanks to a kind of miracle of culinary science. Their friend Dave Arnold invented a new kind of technology that allowed them to impart even stronger flavors into the gels by further clarifying juices and getting them as close to translucent as possible.

Schramm, specifically, is bringing the booze to the party. His creation of flavor profiles will make you do a double take—the cakes essentially feature a fully stocked bar and then some. There’s the Boozy Dreamboat with a Campari-lime base, and orange juice and sweet milk jelly flavors. Or the Boozy Cosmos made with orange juice, Absolut Vodka, sweet milk, and a cranberry-lemon jelly base. Each clocks in at 5% alcohol by volume.

While The Solid Wiggle treat is a proverbial cornucopia—filled to the brim with cleverness, joy, and eye-popping wonder, Derman explains that their approach to the format of the actual Jell-O itself is fairly reserved.

“We are not in the business of being able to have a ton of inventory on pans and we’re not doing mass production,” she explains. “Based on the business we’ve built, the ways we could be creative had to come from a standard canvas size. Instead of using fabulous molds, we simplified the process and all of our cakes are made within six-inch, cylindrical cake pans, and some large formats for slicing.”

Solid Wiggles is cranking out upwards of 70 cakes weekly, each requiring a significant effort to pipe in, inject, and align a kaleidoscope of sweetness. Luckily for us, these beauties ship nationwide via Goldbelly. And if you’re fortunate enough to be neighbors to Jena and Jack in New York, you can order for in-store pick ups at KIT, a Brooklyn-based brick and mortar “everything store” where you can check out their cakes and other retail goodies.

Currently, Solid Wiggles is taking orders for the holidays, first rolling out a Centerpiece cake featuring Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve scotch whiskey paired with acid-adjusted orange, spiced cranberry, and brown sugar jelly. As for New Year’s, the Showstopper75 combines gin, champagne, Absinthe, and a few other proprietary ingredients. Schramm grins when she talks about that one in particular.

“This is not the typical birthday cake, plate of cookies, or celebratory bottle of wine that you grab en route to your friend’s house,” she says. “These cakes are handmade and crafted individually petal-by-petal, by a human who loves what they do.”

Considering the first four Jell-O flavors were raspberry, strawberry, orange, and lemon, the gelatin concoction certainly has come a long, wobbly way.