If you’re a McRib fan, you know the feeling of wondering if you’ll ever see the sandwich again. You feel anxiety not knowing how long the good times will last. And when they end (as they always do), you feel the emptiness in your soul like a punch to the gut.

Luckily, it’s McRib season once again! The famous porkrificness is coming to Chicago for a limited time from November 21 to December 25. And because there’s nothing more American than a road trip for fast food sandwiches, you can drive to Chi Town in less than 24 hours from most US cities (sorry, Hawaiians and Alaskans). Or you can experience the excitement right now by visiting mcribseason.com.