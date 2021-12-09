How to Build a Solid Gingerbread House, According to Baking Experts

Use a buildable dough

There are all types of construction dough recipes available now, so if you’re seeking out sturdiness and aren’t actually planning on eating your gingerbread house, use these doughs—which lack leavening agents that cause gingerbread to puff up and spread. Paige, however, has been using two of her own edible gingerbread recipes—one of which is completely vegan—with great success. “I don’t mind that it puffs out because it’s part of the charm of a cookie,” Paige says. For a regular gingerbread dough, Paige recommends baking it well-done so the cookies come out much sturdier.

And if you do end up using construction dough for the house, Robin says you can always use a more edible dough for decorations, including sugar cookie dough or shortbread.

Make sure your walls and roof seams are even

One of the best ways to make sure your gingerbread walls and roof are even is to cut out a template, or even build a cardboard model, for your house. This act is almost like the mise en place for gingerbread house construction, and will not only help your home’s structural integrity, but keep you organized while baking. “When you take it out of the oven, it’s just a funny shape, but you put your template on there and then you take your pizza wheel and you cut around it so it’s perfect,” Paige says, adding that the trimming should happen while the dough is still warm. The extra strips can be used for decoration or snacking.

Robin’s tip requires a different tool. “Structurally, you want to make sure that your wall and roof seams are even for a good fit together,” she says. “A grater or microplane is a big help with this to shave down uneven spots.” Paige also uses a microplane for perfectly fitting walls, and takes the gingerbread dust to build walkways or sandy decor.