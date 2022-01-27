How to Build a Beautiful Vegetarian Charcuterie Board

Before even taking a bite of food, many say that we eat first with our eyes. With that in mind, there’s no better visual feast than the charcuterie board: an abundant spread of (typically) meats, cheeses, fruits, and more, all laid out handsomely on a platter.

The word “charcuterie” refers traditionally to the French preparation of preserving meat to create things like salami and prosciutto. But over the years the charcuterie board has taken on an identity of its own—referring less directly to meat and more widely to the way a board is laid out and served. Along with its cousin, the grazing table, charcuterie boards are the perfect dish to set out for guests to welcome them into your home to stay awhile.