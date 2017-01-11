Call me old-fashioned, but I like to buy the things I put into my body in person (I'm talking about food you perverts).

I go to the supermarket. I pick out my bananas by hand. I say hello to the cashiers and tell them to say hi to their moms for me and comment on the weather and all that bullshit. It's nice.

That is, till I found out about Jet -- the online mega-store (akin to Amazon) that allows me to buy fresh produce, meat, seafood, and essentially everything else I'd ever want in a supermarket, all from the comfort of my neighbor's Wi-Fi that I steal. Now, I could care less about my human cashier, or his mom.