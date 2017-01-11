What to Expect on Your First Visit to a Marijuana Dispensary

Be prepared

Check out Leafly's Finder and read reviews of your local dispensaries and retail shops. Shops range in caliber, style, and selection, so read others' opinions before making a choice. The highest-rated shops are often featured on the Leafly List; these are generally going to have some of the best, most informed employees.

You can also use advanced filters in the Leafly Strain Explorer to find the best strains and products for your personal symptoms, conditions, or mood, then check dispensaries' menu pages to see what they have in stock. All this preparation will come in handy when you're trying to order, and it will keep you from being that guy in the dispensary -- you know, the one who stands slack-jawed, staring at the menu while the customers in line behind him tap their feet impatiently? Don't be that guy.