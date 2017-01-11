How to Cook a Whole Chicken in a Half-Hour. Can You Say Spatchcock?

5. Remove the backbone by cutting along each side of it from the neck to the butt. Since you'll be cutting through bones, having a good pair of kitchen shears makes a difference here. Save the backbone and use it for stock later.

6. Using your hands, splay open the chicken. Depending on the chicken, this may happen naturally. Most likely, you will have to remove the breast bone and the cartilage in between. Use the heel of a sharp knife at the neck end of the chicken to make a 1-inch cut on each side of the keel bone. Bend the bird back, splaying it open like a book. Use your knife to cut the membrane along the center of the chicken to expose the keel bone and cartilage. Run your thumbs up and under both sides of the cartilage until it separates from the breast. Gradually pull out the cartilage and keel bone.