Foolproof Tips for Cooking Every Style of Eggs

Eggs should be one of the easiest things to cook. Yet, you manage to mess them up all the time.

It's OK. I do it too. That's why I asked the 2009 James Beard Best Chef in the South, Top Chef Masters contestant, and my close personal friend (though he doesn't really think that) John Currence to give me -- and by extension, everyone on the internet -- some foolproof tips on cooking nearly every viable style of eggs. Currence runs several amazing restaurants in Oxford, Mississippi and just came out with a cookbook, Big Bad Breakfast, for one of them. Dude knows his eggs.