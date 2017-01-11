I Made Fettuccine With One of the Most Hated Contestants on 'Top Chef.' Here's What Happened.

I was filled with a paralyzing sense of excitement-dread when I walked into the hotel kitchen -- excitement because I’d be hanging one-on-one with a real life Top Chef contestant, and deep, deep dread because the chef I was paired to cook up fresh fettuccine bolognese for 12 with will go down in history as one of the show’s least-liked cheftestants. Ever.

I mean, Chef John Tesar, the notorious, rabble-rousing restaurateur, opened Episode 1 of Season 10 with, “Anthony Bourdain says I’m probably the best natural chef he’s ever worked with,” which prepped the audience for a season of self-congratulatory, condescending arrogance -- and boy, did he deliver. I'm a bit of a fanboy when it comes to the Emmy-winning Bravo series, having dedicated countless hours of my life steeped in anxiety, awaiting Queen Padma’s quiet disapproval, her solemn, “Please pack your knives and go,” and Tesar's season happened to be my favorite ([SPOILER ALERT] it featured one of the show’s only female winners). But none of this is as intimidating as his accolades.