Chefs Share the One Golden Rule That They Cook By

Organize like a boss

"The absolute most important thing is mise en place, which means 'everything in place.' Don't start cooking until you have all of your ingredients laid out, all of your equipment ready, and your timing down. Once you start, you don't have to stop until it's time to serve (and eat)!" -- Hosea Rosenberg, Blackbelly Market (Boulder, CO)

Listen to your body

"Food should feed your cravings and your body. Your body should say, 'Fuck yeah!' and your tongue should say, "Why the fuck not?!" -- Justin Cucci, Vital Root (Denver, CO)

Cook with intent

"Cooking needs to be done with mindfulness. It's intimate, honest, and authentic. You are giving someone something that they're putting in their body -- there's an underlying raw intimacy going on there and you have to give it the proper level of intention and respect." -- Daniel Asher, River and Woods (Boulder, CO)