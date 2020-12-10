How to Make Tender Prime Rib for the Holidays

The rib roast feels like a throwback to that initial version of Christmas. Ordering a pound of fatty prime meat per person has very little to do with the birth of the man who’s at the center of one of the world’s biggest religions. It’s about showing your nearest and dearest that you are a friggin’ boss. You cannot only buy but also COOK a big piece of meat. (Again, literally nothing to do with Jesus.)

As far as we’re concerned, we’d rather eat a big pork roast for Christmas. It’s a blank canvas, ready to be what we want it to be. But everybody wants a rib roast and, as we always say: you gotta give the people what they want. So what do you do first?

Well, go to your butcher (or butcher counter) and ask for a chined rib roast. This means the butcher buzzes off the spinal chord on the bandsaw so you can cook it whole but slice with ease. If you’re nice to your butcher (and maybe bring her a little whiskey) she’ll offer to hinge the roast for you. This means, she’ll par bone out the meat — she’ll pull the rib bones most of the way off, then tie them back. This way, when you’ve accomplished your tasks of buying a hunk of meat and then deftly cooking it, the table side carving is as easy as snipping some twine, removing the rib bones, and then slicing the roast.

Okay, you have the roast. You did it! The day before you’re set to cook the roast, you’ll want to season it thoroughly. This is a huge piece of meat (duh! Awesome!!!) so you need to use way more salt than you think you need to. It’s not like seasoning a thinner steak. You need to coat the roast thoroughly with kosher salt and let it sit, uncovered, overnight.