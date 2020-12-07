How To Cook a Restaurant-Quality Pan-Seared Steak at Home

Cooking a steak for someone you care for is undoubtedly a showcase of love. Cooking a steak for yourself is a moment of pure self-actualization. Searing a steak requires confidence, heart, and a no-fuss attitude. With this mentality and preferably a one and one-fourth inch thick cut ribeye, you are ready to play with the big kids. I checked in with Ryan DeNicola, Executive Chef of Nancy Silverton’s renowned Los Angeles steakhouse Chi SPACCA, for some hot takes on how to achieve professional meat tenderness with a perfect sear.

Steak should ideally be cooked in a cast iron pan. This type of pan retains and distributes heat more evenly, but if you are without a cast iron, you can still self actualize with a non-stick or whatever else you cook meat in. According to DeNicola, “pan searing is a method that involves cooking proteins on high heat, with plenty of fat. In doing so, we are able to obtain the advantages of the Maillard reaction, which is defined as the caramelization of sugars in proteins, named after Louis-Camille Maillard, a French chemist who theorized that this reaction of amino acids with sugars at high temperatures is the most common chemical reaction on Earth.” Yummy, science! To summarize: fire hot, meat good.

Okay, has your steak come up to room temperature? Yes? Wonderful. You are ready.

Step one: dry your meat, friends. Removing excess moisture from your steak slab will expedite the evaporation of water in the protein. You want this. If your steak is too damp after sitting in its packaging, you won’t achieve a crisp sear, which is the entire point of this article, so pat it dry, okay? Next, coat the steak in olive oil. Don’t drown it. This isn’t a marinade, just a quick rub down to make it shine. This is the fat in the chemical reaction Chef DeNicola mentioned, along with the natural fats in the meat itself. Marbled meats and cuts that have a bit of a “fat cap” are my personal choice because of the way their fat interacts with the protein. I’m here for those rendered, natural juices, sweetie.